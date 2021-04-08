Idle Price Reaches $10.52 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Idle has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $13.70 million and $248,917.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $10.52 or 0.00018220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00262292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.80 or 0.00787647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,486.91 or 0.99558169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.96 or 0.00708260 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,301,876 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.