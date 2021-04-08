IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 49,650 shares.The stock last traded at $53.64 and had previously closed at $53.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get IES alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $462,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $150,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435. 61.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of IES by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 104,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IES by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter worth $2,118,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.