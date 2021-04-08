IG Gold (IGG) Price Up 205.2% Over Last 7 Days

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 205.2% against the U.S. dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $40.32 million and $2.30 million worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00071247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00056450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022457 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.85 or 0.00265553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

