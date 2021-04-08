Ignition (IC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,331.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 70.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 213.4% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $405,715.33 and $1,331.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,875.49 or 1.00074419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00035359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00102410 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005377 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,416,332 coins and its circulating supply is 1,403,159 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

