ikeGPS Group Limited (ASX:IKE) Insider Buys A$135,037.37 in Stock

ikeGPS Group Limited (ASX:IKE) insider Richard (Rick) Christie acquired 109,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,037.37 ($96,455.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

About ikeGPS Group

ikeGPS Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells integrated GPS data capture devices and related software primarily in the United States. The company operates through Utility & Communications, and New Business segments. It offers Spike, a smart laser measurement solution for various industries and professional use to measure and locate an object.

