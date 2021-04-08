ikeGPS Group Limited (ASX:IKE) Insider Buys A$135,037.37 in Stock

ikeGPS Group Limited (ASX:IKE) insider Richard (Rick) Christie acquired 109,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,037.37 ($96,455.26).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.80.
About ikeGPS Group
