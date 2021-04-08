Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Down to $20.46

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.46, but opened at $19.83. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 824 shares.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNA)

There is no company description available for Ikena Oncology Inc

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.