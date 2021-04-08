iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $191.04

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $191.04 and traded as high as $191.50. iliad shares last traded at $191.50, with a volume of 52 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILIAF. HSBC upgraded shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.04.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

