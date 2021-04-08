Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $85.25 on Major Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $49.91 million and $688,627.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $85.25 or 0.00147405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00263243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.97 or 0.00807446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.60 or 0.99740879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00711005 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,420 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

