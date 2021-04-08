ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0339 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $375,111.12 and approximately $61,418.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,064,557 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

