imbrex (REX) Price Hits $0.0250

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. imbrex has a total market cap of $216,298.65 and $2.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar. One imbrex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get imbrex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00055812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00634030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00083666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030314 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.