IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,394.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,394 ($18.21) and last traded at GBX 1,392 ($18.19), with a volume of 34504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

IMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital raised shares of IMI to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,201.33 ($15.70).

The stock has a market cap of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,313.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,199.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

In other news, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Also, insider Ajai Puri purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Insiders acquired a total of 3,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,764 over the last ninety days.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

