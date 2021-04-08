Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM) Insider Simon Fraser Buys 20,000 Shares

Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc (LON:IEM) insider Simon Fraser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($120,721.19).

IEM stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 467 ($6.10). 626,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,475. Impax Environmental Markets Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a one year high of GBX 500.28 ($6.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 450.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 425.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Impax Environmental Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

