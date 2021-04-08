Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.39.
IMO traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,838. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.53.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
