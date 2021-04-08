Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.39.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,838. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.53.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.4915876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.