Incent Price Tops $0.0815 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $154,369.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00261572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.48 or 0.00776756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.60 or 0.99776023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.94 or 0.00715339 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

