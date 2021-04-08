Indexed Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $4.41 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.16 or 0.00008933 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $606,243.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00256642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.00786647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,821.60 or 1.00015513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.68 or 0.00703446 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.