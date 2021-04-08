Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,720,444. The stock has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

