Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,301 shares during the period. 1st Source comprises about 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned approximately 0.14% of 1st Source worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in 1st Source by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of 1st Source stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

In other 1st Source news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

