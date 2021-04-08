Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Holdings Increased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic owned approximately 0.10% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 243,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,665,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,105 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

