Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €36.63 ($43.09).

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

