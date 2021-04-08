Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.61

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and traded as high as $43.75. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 2,468 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

