(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €11.70 ($13.76) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.98 ($11.75).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.