Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -135.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

