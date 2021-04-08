Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.12 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $14.21 or 0.00024707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $228.20 million and approximately $38.12 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00055631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00628934 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,055,554 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

