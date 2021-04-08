Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,044 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.95% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LOUP opened at $55.76 on Thursday. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96.

