Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 107.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Innoviva worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The company had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 1,867,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

