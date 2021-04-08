INO COIN (INO) Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Billion

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $299,947.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for about $7.31 or 0.00012677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627950 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030333 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

