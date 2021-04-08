Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as low as C$0.90. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 54,736 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

