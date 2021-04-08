Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires 4,871 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Tim Score acquired 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48).

Shares of British Land stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 517.60 ($6.76). 886,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 503.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 451.16. The stock has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.55. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 310.70 ($4.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

