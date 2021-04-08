Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires 4,871 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Tim Score acquired 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48).
Shares of British Land stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 517.60 ($6.76). 886,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 503.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 451.16. The stock has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.55. British Land Company Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 310.70 ($4.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97).
British Land Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.