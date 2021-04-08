Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Buys 17 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew purchased 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 887 ($11.59) per share, for a total transaction of £150.79 ($197.01).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, John Pettigrew acquired 18 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £153.18 ($200.13).

National Grid stock traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 888 ($11.60). 5,485,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 843.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 887.09. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a market capitalization of £31.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24.

NG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 928 ($12.12) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,012.15 ($13.22).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.