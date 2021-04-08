Insider Buying: National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Buys 17 Shares of Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew purchased 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 887 ($11.59) per share, for a total transaction of £150.79 ($197.01).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, John Pettigrew acquired 18 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.12) per share, with a total value of £153.18 ($200.13).
National Grid stock traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 888 ($11.60). 5,485,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 843.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 887.09. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a market capitalization of £31.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.24.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
