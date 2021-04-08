Insider Buying: New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Director Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) Director Hiroshi Mikitani bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

New Providence Acquisition stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.81. 2,954,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $25.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,742,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

