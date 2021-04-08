Insider Buying: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts bought 9 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,601 ($20.92) per share, with a total value of £144.09 ($188.25).
Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 8th, Nick Roberts bought 10 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,495 ($19.53) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).
Shares of TPK traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,630.50 ($21.30). The company had a trading volume of 156,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.84). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,532.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,346.56. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.94.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Further Reading: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.