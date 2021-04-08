Insider Buying: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Nick Roberts bought 9 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,601 ($20.92) per share, with a total value of £144.09 ($188.25).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Nick Roberts bought 10 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,495 ($19.53) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

Shares of TPK traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,630.50 ($21.30). The company had a trading volume of 156,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.84). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,532.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,346.56. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

