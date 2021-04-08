Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner acquired 1,000 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $11,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:WMPN remained flat at $$11.38 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,714. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $39.00.
William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile
See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.