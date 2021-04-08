Insider Buying: William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner acquired 1,000 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $11,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WMPN remained flat at $$11.38 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,714. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.