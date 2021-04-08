Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $210,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,761,861 shares in the company, valued at $74,315,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ADPT traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,389. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

