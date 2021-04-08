Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,761,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,790,999.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 382,289 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

