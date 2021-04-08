Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ardelyx stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 1,127,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,359. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $775.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.