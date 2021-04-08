Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 19,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 437,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 308,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

