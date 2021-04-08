Insider Selling: Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Sells 4,438 Shares of Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 566,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Big Lots by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

