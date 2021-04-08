Insider Selling: Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Sells 4,438 Shares of Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BIG stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 566,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Big Lots by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
