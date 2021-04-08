Insider Selling: Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) CEO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $7,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BOMN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,523. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $740.44 million, a P/E ratio of -46.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Omaha by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

