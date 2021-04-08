Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total transaction of $13,573,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $271.00. 894,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $5,604,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carvana by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.