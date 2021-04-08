Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $1,092,150.00.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $473,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $577,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $948,326.77.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 161,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,694. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.11. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 268.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

