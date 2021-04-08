Insider Selling: Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Insider Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) insider Andrew Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49), for a total transaction of £48,060 ($62,790.70).

Andrew Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chemring Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Lewis sold 145,922 shares of Chemring Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total value of £456,735.86 ($596,728.33).

Shares of CHG stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 275 ($3.59). 329,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,046. Chemring Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 181.80 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17). The stock has a market cap of £777.96 million and a P/E ratio of 22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 271.43.

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.