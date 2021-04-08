Insider Selling: DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DocuSign stock traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.28. 2,768,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.13 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.55.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

