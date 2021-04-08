Insider Selling: essensys plc (LON:ESYS) Insider Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

essensys plc (LON:ESYS) insider Alan Pepper sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £315,000 ($411,549.52).

Shares of ESYS opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. essensys plc has a 12-month low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The firm has a market cap of £124.47 million and a P/E ratio of -92.86.

Get essensys alerts:

About essensys

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for essensys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for essensys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.