Insider Selling: essensys plc (LON:ESYS) Insider Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

essensys plc (LON:ESYS) insider Alan Pepper sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £315,000 ($411,549.52).
Shares of ESYS opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 216.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. essensys plc has a 12-month low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 264 ($3.45). The firm has a market cap of £124.47 million and a P/E ratio of -92.86.
About essensys
