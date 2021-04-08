Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AQUA traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. 760,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,680. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,899,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,184 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.