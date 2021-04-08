Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $860,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,869,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,015,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $777,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.57. 1,590,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

