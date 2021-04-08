Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 58,900 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,646. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,476 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 284,386 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $76,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

