Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells 13,130 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $716,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David L. Dunkel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, David L. Dunkel sold 14,361 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $781,094.79.

On Thursday, April 1st, David L. Dunkel sold 12,300 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $667,890.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David L. Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $254,331.18.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.16. 9,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,728. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KFRC. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kforce by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

