Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Major Shareholder Sells 27,601 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 27,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $959,410.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,457,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,547,879.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Phoenix Investments Holdings L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 77,638 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $2,669,970.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $912,110.22.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $209,431.04.

MMI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.72. 210,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 38.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMI shares. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

