Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $772,275.00.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,748. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MIME. Stephens began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,595,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

