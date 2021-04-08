Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $858,066.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.88. 136,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,867,124. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

